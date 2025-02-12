© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Palestinians Return To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
عبد الكريم قاعود
@abed_55
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V8NoD19cJE
فرحة توقف الحرب على قطاع غزة ودمار هائل في منطقة الصفطاوي
Jan 19 2025
The joy of stopping the war on the Gaza Strip and massive destruction in the Safatawi area
Jan 20 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-S0Ac0-tUr4&t
دمار هائل في مخيم جباليا
Massive destruction in Jabalia camp
Jan 21 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXdsKhz8htU&t
دمار هائل في مستشفى كامل عدوان 🏥🚑 🏚️ ومحيطه
Massive destruction in Kamel Adwan Hospital and its surroundings