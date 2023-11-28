Ninja Kids Japan - rick Sensei's Dojo, promo Dec 2023

About the Ninja: RUNNING: A Ninja had to travel 75 to 100 kilometers in a day. You must run fast and be enduring at the same time. Most humans are born with the same potential, so it's a matter of effort.
BEING
QUIET FOR A LONG TIME: A Ninja must be able to stay quiet for
periods of time. Practice sitting with your eyes closed and think of
nothing, don't move. Also, try not thinking of anything else while
the teacher is speaking.
FEAR
OF ANIMALS: You must be able to not fear animals. All animals are
living creatures ( even insects ) and you must show love and respect
towards them. Face animals with love and respect. A human being has
likes and dislikes, but you must be afraid of no animal and be
familiar with them.
STUDY
THE HABITS OF ANIMALS: You must study the habits of all animals (
your own pets and those in nature ), it is said that animals are
better at fore-seeing the future, so study from them.
METHODS OF WALKING NOISELESSLY AND NOT BE DETECTED.
Intro song by USAF band Max Impact – ‘So Others May Live’ motto of USAF Para Rescue SOF.
Recorded in Tsrugashima, Japan with parent's approval for posting.
