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AA-Red in the Water
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108 views • December 20, 2020
Tonight we break down the big red shark in the water that is controlling the education system, media, and entertainment.
This is for educational purposes only and is a critic of two segments of the film Jaws. The two film clips are not my intellectual property. I have no copyright on the material and I am not selling this in any way.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
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This is for educational purposes only and is a critic of two segments of the film Jaws. The two film clips are not my intellectual property. I have no copyright on the material and I am not selling this in any way.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge/
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
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