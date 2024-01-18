Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Preparing For Violent Outcomes-The Desperation Of The Left
channel image
glock 1911
285 Subscribers
Shop now
277 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Left is growing increasingly impatient with elections outcomes, protests, and the enduring fact that conservatives, Christians, constitutionalists and REAL AMERICANS want no part of their satanic, globalist, communist, anti-human plans. Proof that FIB planted evidence to persecute J6'er:

https://banned.video/watch?id=65a7ba30a2bca6fd623acc9b Primer for patriots by Brandon Smith:

https://ncrenegade.com/a-primer-for-american-patriots-and-preppers-facing-an-uncertain-future/

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalend timesfitnessresiliency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket