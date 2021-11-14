KENOSHA BOUND: WI National Guard Soldiers Prepare for Deployment to Operations in Kenosha

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Earlier Wisconsin’s governor has deployed 500 National Guard members to Kenosha ahead of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. The Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside the city, where closing arguments are expected to begin Monday. The guard members will be tasked with protecting infrastructure and providing law enforcement with logistical support, but will not interfere with protests, the governor said in a statement.
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