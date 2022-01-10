Biden's Inflation, Food Shortages, and Possible Famine

The news is discouraging and continues to spew discouragement, but the Lord Jesus wants us to have courage in these end times. Using the prophecies of Jesus Christ, we discuss Bible verses and examine current events to see where we are in the prophetic timeline. Being aware will help Christians be ready for what is to come. Covid has escalated hunger, starvation, food shortages, shrink inflation, and inflation. How will our income meet the rising costs of food? We give ideas of how to feed our families in these shortages, prep foods, and prepare yourself and your family for what is come by having goods on hand. Even in these grim times, God never leaves us. We are always in His sight. We will finish with examples from the Bible of being courageous and establishing yourself in Jesus Christ for what is to

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