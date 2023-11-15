Chemical Aircraft Dispersions Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia

These are Chem Trails, sorry I muddled my words, I was breathless having breathing problems, these are not Con Trails, exactly as shown on geoengineeringwatch.org with Dane Wigginton the number 1 expert on geoengineering in my opinion. When I first learnt to scuba dive, we learn to dive with cylinders that are filled with regular air. Air that exists roughly of 21% oxygen and 79% nitrogen. That’s the same composition as the air we breathe in our everyday lives. Air technically contains a few more gasses, but so minimal (1%) and irrelevant in this case that we’ll focus only on the oxygen and nitrogen levels. The co2 they say is the same it always has been.