Will the Al-Aqsa Flood Drown Us All? - #NewWorldNextWeek

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw532/
This week on the New World Next Week James and James cover all aspects of the Al-Aqsa Flood, from the highly suspicious nature of the events to the crude atrocity propaganda being pushed in its wake to the ever-present specter of WWIII that hangs over every conflict in the region.
