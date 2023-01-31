Aussie mum - We thought the anti-vaxers were silly then my daughter drops dead

India would not give Pfizer
liability protection for its mRNA vaccines, so Pfizer withdrew its application
to sell the vax in India, because Pfizer knew that the costs of compensation to
victims of “side-effects” and death would far exceed the PROFITS from ”vaccine”
sales.
