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False Flag Setup? 6 Arrested In Plot To Kidnap Tyrant Whitmer
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71 views • October 08, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how the FBI arrest of 6 individuals allegedly planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer could be a false flag intelligence organization operation to demonize people who oppose the draconian economic lockdown measures imposed on the citizens of Michigan.
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