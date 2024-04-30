Can Presidents Get Away with Anything? Supreme Court Weighs In

We chew over the big question of presidential power—what happens when a president pushes too far and how does that whole post-office prosecution thing work? It's a tangled web of legal what-ifs that could scare any commander-in-chief.





We also size up the courts, debating their role in shaping policies, like the thorny issues of Roe v. Wade and race-based scholarships. This discussion is bound to get heated, considering how these decisions ripple through our society.





And then, we wrestle with free speech, especially on college campuses. What happens when speech codes and protests collide with learning? Plus, scholarships for specific races—constitutional or not? We're breaking it all down.





Don’t miss our take on the latest government stretch into Title 9 and gender identity, as this could be heading straight for a Supreme Court showdown.





Common Sense Moments





05:59 Supreme Court case established three levels of presidential power.





17:57 Lack of self-sufficiency, ignorance about income.





23:44 Government can limit free speech with restrictions.





25:28 Title 6 protects against speech discrimination.





34:39 Debate over presidential powers and separation of powers.





37:29 Balancing presidential conduct and political implications, supreme court.





44:42 Distinguishing intent in legal cases, jury's role.





51:19 Supreme Court ruling affects race-based scholarships.





52:18 Controversy over race-based scholarships and Supreme Court.





01:00:59 University defends open participation, opposes exclusive KKK scholarship.





01:04:16 Scholarship based on potential, not straight-A students.





01:07:38 DeSantis challenges federal Title 9 interpretation in Florida.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/





CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.