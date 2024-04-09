Create New Account
Letitia James & Fani Willis Are Seeing Donald Trump Cases Crash & Burn!
Letitia James & Fani Willis Are Seeing Donald Trump Cases Crash & Burn!   Letitia James and Fani Willis have openly embarrassed themselves, and now

the entire corrupt machine is beginning to crumble.

The New York Post is calling out Letitia James and Harrison Floyd, one of the co-defendants in the Fani Willis case is filing suit for an illegal wiretap.

Get your popcorn ready!


