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[Intro]
(Bright, sparkling synth arpeggio starts)
(Sound effect: A muffled bicycle bell dings)
[Verse]
I don't want to grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid
They got a million toys at Toys R Us that I can play with
I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid
They got the best for so much less, it'll really flip your lid
[Pre-Chorus]
(Beat drops into a bouncy, electronic skip)
From bikes to trains to video games
It's the biggest toy store there is (gee whiz!)
[Chorus]
I don't wanna grow up, 'cause baby if I did
I couldn't be a Toys R Us kid
More games, more toys, oh boy!
I wanna be a Toys R Us kid!
[Bridge]
(Instrumental break: 8-bit video game solo with heavy "wobble" synth)
[Outro]
(Vocals become slightly more "dreamy" and reverb-heavy)
Oh boy...
I'm a Toys R Us kid...
(Fades out with a final electronic "power-down" sound)