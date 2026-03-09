ISRAEL BOMBS RUSSIA IN LEBANON

Israel bombed the House of Russian Culture in Nabatiya, southern Lebanon. Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo has confirmed the strike and says an official statement is coming.

Israel has now attacked the cultural property of a UN Security Council permanent member. A nuclear-armed state. The same country whose technicians ran the Bushehr reactor that Israel also bombed.

Russia has shown remarkable restraint throughout this war, maybe too much.

Israeli media: Hezbollah targeted a military base belonging to the Israeli army in Ramla