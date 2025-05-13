BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Libya: 6 bodies recovered near Abu Salim after clashes subside - Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 8 hours ago

Six bodies recovered near Abu Salim after clashes subside – Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center

A video from social media shows vehicles belonging to the Stability Support Apparatus destroyed by forces from the 444th Brigade, which operates under the Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity in Tripoli.

Adding more: ❗️ Libya’s GNU PM addresses Tripoli clashes for the first time

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, leader of the Government of National Unity (GNU) based in Tripoli, has made his first comments following the recent clashes in the capital: 

🌏 Commending the Security Forces: Al-Dbeibeh praised the Ministries of Defense and Interior for their efforts in ensuring security and reinforcing state authority amidst the unrest.

🌏 Confidence in State Institutions: He reaffirmed the capability of regular state institutions to safeguard the nation and protect the dignity of its citizens.

🌏 Condemnation of Irregular Armed Groups: The prime minister emphasized the urgent need to dismantle and eliminate irregular armed groups, asserting their actions threaten national stability.

🌏 Commitment to Rule of Law: Al-Dbeibeh stressed that Libya's future lies solely in the hands of state institutions, with the law serving as the only legitimate authority in the country.

(There's several other Tripoli videos that I posted earlier this evening with more info. Cynthia)

