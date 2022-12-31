DIY HydrogenOxygen Generators From Grocery Store Items -HHO Fuel Cells - Split Cell Electrolysis

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit





The last design shown in this video for a combined output HHO fuel cell I first stumbled on here: https://youtu.be/bIVbbqRkudw





After filming this video I realized that the plastic bottles I used for several of my designs had become quite brittle, and found research showing that hydroxide solutions are known to be quite damaging to plastics: https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/...

I did not notice increased brittleness in the clear plastic container of my final split electrolysis design, but the plastic is much thicker and so it may take longer to show weakness. A suitable precaution to give the cell the longest life may be to empty it of electrolyte while in storage. A stainless steel or glass container should be able to store the hydroxide solution indefinitely.





