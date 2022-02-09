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Conscience and vaccines by Father Ambrose
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111 views • February 09, 2022
Sam Bailey, February 8, 2022
We've been in contact with a Catholic priest and theologian and he gave me permission to make his essay into a video.
To clarify, no - I don't believe there is a "virus" but I think Father Ambrose has done a remarkable job of informing himself of the various scientific claims.
More importantly, he covers the theological and moral philosophical contemplations, which have been sadly overlooked in the past 2 years.
To read the full article 👉 https://www.lumenfidei.ie/conscience-vaccines/
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We've been in contact with a Catholic priest and theologian and he gave me permission to make his essay into a video.
To clarify, no - I don't believe there is a "virus" but I think Father Ambrose has done a remarkable job of informing himself of the various scientific claims.
More importantly, he covers the theological and moral philosophical contemplations, which have been sadly overlooked in the past 2 years.
To read the full article 👉 https://www.lumenfidei.ie/conscience-vaccines/
Subscribestar ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Buy Virus Mania: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
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