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Clown Planet News (12 June 2021): G7, Cyber Attacks, Vax for Kids, & Climate Lockdowns
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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80 views • June 13, 2021
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1402716298807808001

https://www.outkick.com/shaq-charles-barkley-nba-inside-the-nba/

https://cyberpolygon.com/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1403058358056370180

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-must-build-back-fairer-after-pandemic-boris-johnson-tells-g7-summit-x2fjhwq3g

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1403038191423311873

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/jun/11/g7-summit-live-boris-johnson-joe-biden-covid-cornwall-leaders-latest-updates#img-1

https://twitter.com/derekahunter/status/1403349645087199237

https://gab.com/Catturd/posts/106397351512108005

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1403848274860249088

https://twitter.com/cgtnamerica/status/1403841040847622151

https://www.vice.com/en/article/dyv3ak/we-all-have-vaccine-proof-why-arent-any-bars-or-restaurants-requiring-it?utm_medium=social+&;utm_source=VICE_Twitter

https://breaking911.com/2-passengers-on-first-fully-vaccinated-north-american-cruise-test-positive-for-covid/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/united-airlines-require-vaccinations-employees

https://twitter.com/heidegger79/status/1403028534336045068

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/german-health-minister-announces-gradual-151218761.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAN18MHbSG9KyDPKWecQdakrj62YC2ZxWP-rP9-6BKn2doFwZL11aKA9NTud_Sr9ccVjYiP_fmQUg9YSzFk9c76jcGTuILNfS10OLCVpskGNsATB3ikLR5FQdjRotpv_zdZ5XRWMWWq5VkRYqZSi5uXdWspHQrq65Z1dsxuiAq3HI

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/08/senate-passes-bipartisan-tech-and-manufacturing-bill-aimed-at-china.html

https://twitter.com/heidegger79/status/1403043745537351689

https://twitter.com/RobSchneider/status/1403790440738947072

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1402722596127449091/photo/1

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1402763725292158984

https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/how-did-we-get-here:b

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1403551007754313730

https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/Corona-McCullough:b

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1393654676109897730
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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