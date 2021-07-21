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Get Speaking Gigs, Readers of Your Book, Coaching Students - Your Secret Wishes Dot Com
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1 view • July 21, 2021
Nobody cared enough to show you how to escape your bleak, nightmarish existence.
You were trapped in a most devastating life …
But then things changed…
The person you were waiting to save you turned out to be you!
Now, now … you’re ready to tell your story so others might free themselves the way you did.
If you want to attract audiences, readers of your book about how you did it, coaching students wanting the freedom you now have…
Remember my name, Susan Fox. Go to my website www. Your Secret Wishes dot com. Click the menu heading Offerings. Join my list. Get a free ebook that shows you how to open the doors to audiences, book readers and coaching students wanting to be your captive audience or coaching student today.
I’ve already been where you want to go right now.
I’ve made the time-wasting, money-draining, frustrating mistakes you can avoid making for almost any profession or industry you serve. When it comes to getting customers, promoting your book or getting speaking gigs it all begins by knowing how to open the right doors.
If you want to know a systematic approach that works for getting picked above your competitors, let’s connect. Email me anytime at [email protected].
Remember my name, Susan Fox. Go to the home page of my website, Your Secret Wishes dot com. Under the menu heading Offerings, join my list. Get a free ebook called Opening Doors Through Customer Love. This is the first step to gaining access to helping those already calling out to you. Thank you.
You were trapped in a most devastating life …
But then things changed…
The person you were waiting to save you turned out to be you!
Now, now … you’re ready to tell your story so others might free themselves the way you did.
If you want to attract audiences, readers of your book about how you did it, coaching students wanting the freedom you now have…
Remember my name, Susan Fox. Go to my website www. Your Secret Wishes dot com. Click the menu heading Offerings. Join my list. Get a free ebook that shows you how to open the doors to audiences, book readers and coaching students wanting to be your captive audience or coaching student today.
I’ve already been where you want to go right now.
I’ve made the time-wasting, money-draining, frustrating mistakes you can avoid making for almost any profession or industry you serve. When it comes to getting customers, promoting your book or getting speaking gigs it all begins by knowing how to open the right doors.
If you want to know a systematic approach that works for getting picked above your competitors, let’s connect. Email me anytime at [email protected].
Remember my name, Susan Fox. Go to the home page of my website, Your Secret Wishes dot com. Under the menu heading Offerings, join my list. Get a free ebook called Opening Doors Through Customer Love. This is the first step to gaining access to helping those already calling out to you. Thank you.
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