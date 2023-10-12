Jamie Lee Curtis Deletes Accidental Pro-Palestine Post

MIRRORED from Katie Halper
12 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XXaRmS14ak&ab_channel=KatieHalper
Katie is joined by Mohammed Hisam, a Palestinian-American community organizer and attorney, to discuss Jamie Lee Curtis' recent Instagram kerfuffle.
Mohammed Hisam is an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement and currently serves as Director of Advocacy and Education for the Palestinian American Cultural Center - Houston. As an community organizer, Hisam engages in advocacy on behalf of the Palestinian community and for the Palestinian cause through organizing demonstrations and educational events and overseeing two critical grants that support Palestinian students and student organizing on Texas campuses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.