Jamie Lee Curtis Deletes Accidental Pro-Palestine Post

12 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XXaRmS14ak&ab_channel=KatieHalper



Katie is joined by Mohammed Hisam, a Palestinian-American community organizer and attorney, to discuss Jamie Lee Curtis' recent Instagram kerfuffle.

Mohammed Hisam is an organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement and currently serves as Director of Advocacy and Education for the Palestinian American Cultural Center - Houston. As an community organizer, Hisam engages in advocacy on behalf of the Palestinian community and for the Palestinian cause through organizing demonstrations and educational events and overseeing two critical grants that support Palestinian students and student organizing on Texas campuses



