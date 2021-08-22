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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-22-2021 Programmed For This To Be Normal
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100 views • August 22, 2021
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Predictive programming has been ongoing for a long time but in the onset of the scamdemic we saw a couple particularly strong examples. The reality of the situation becomes clearer each day the question is can we garner more support through community building or not?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzTYZTXGQeU
https://t.me/zerotolerancemedia/1572
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-58176088.amp
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/us/politics/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-full-approval.html?referringSource=articleShare
Predictive programming has been ongoing for a long time but in the onset of the scamdemic we saw a couple particularly strong examples. The reality of the situation becomes clearer each day the question is can we garner more support through community building or not?
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzTYZTXGQeU
https://t.me/zerotolerancemedia/1572
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-58176088.amp
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/us/politics/fda-pfizer-covid-vaccine-full-approval.html?referringSource=articleShare
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