RT News - January 19 2026 9AM GMT

January 19, 2026

rt.com





The US Treasury Secretary derides European defenses and justifies Washington's ambitions to seize Greenland as President Trump promises to protect the Arctic island from what he calls the 'Russian threat'. Syria's interim government announces a fresh truce with Kurdish forces after weeks of renewed fighting. High expectations are placed on Israel and the US to make it last. Is the trillion-dollar AI tech boom really as good as advertised? Companies are riding a wave of sky-high valuations - but what happens if the bubble bursts? In a special RT series, we take a deep dive into the sector and the potential fallout.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515