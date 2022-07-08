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https://gnews.org/post/ppp34d73
07/08/2022 Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe was shot from behind and collapsed when he was giving a speech in Nara. Now he is under cardiopulmonary arrest and has been taken to hospitals