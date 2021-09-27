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005 Which Bible -Part-1 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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42 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 5 we begin to discuss (the discussion will continue in episode 6) the issues surrounding the different Bible versions and translations. Jesus says "Thy word is truth." John 17:17 (KJV), then surely we need to be certain that the Bible we read IS the complete Word of God, and does not merely contain the word of God.

LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:

• Battle Of The Bibles – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/tNv-zzpIwBs

• Changing The Word – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/tNv-zzpIwBs

• Bible Versions, Does It Really Matter Which? - Unpublished book By Walter Veith
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/Spring...

• Our Authorized Bible Vindicated – Benjamin. G. Wilkinson
Book: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...

PDF version: http://www.present-truth.org/6-Librar...

• Answers To Objections (A reply to the “review” of my book “Our Authorized Bible Vindicated” – Benjamin G. Wilkinson

PDF version: https://amazingdiscoveries.org/assets...

• Above All Thy Name by Martin Klein
Book: https://store-dev.amazingdiscoveries....

• From Here To Forever by E.G. White
Online Version: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/277...

• The Great Controversy by E.G. White
Online Version: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/132.2
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritlovechristjesussalvationtruthearthreligionmoneyfaithheartfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven hellfeeltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution science
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