The Study Of God's Word Is Not A Casual Sport – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (10 of 26)
Published 18 days ago

I want to show you the prophecy in Daniel 2. When God gave this vision to Nebuchadnezzar he actually gave him a seven-part vision. The number 7 is most interesting. God showed Nebuchadnezzar the future in 7 Kingdoms. You’ll see that the head represents Babylon, Kingdom number one; the chest represents Persia, kingdom number two; the thighs of brass represent the kingdom of Greece, which is kingdom number three; the legs of iron represent the kingdom of Rome, kingdom number four; the feet of iron and clay represents many nations for a period of time, Kingdom number five; and the ten toes represent ten Kings who will be in power at the time of the Second Coming, Kingdom number six; and then the rock establishes his kingdom. Seven Kingdoms! At the present time we are still in the feet of the image, we have not reached the toes just yet.

seeing the futureusing bible historystudy of gods word is not a casual sport

