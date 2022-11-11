The Study Of God's Word Is Not A Casual Sport – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (10 of 26)

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I want to show you the prophecy in Daniel 2. When God gave this vision
to Nebuchadnezzar he actually gave him a seven-part vision. The number 7
is most interesting. God showed Nebuchadnezzar the future in 7
Kingdoms. You’ll see that the head represents Babylon, Kingdom number
one; the chest represents Persia, kingdom number two; the thighs of
brass represent the kingdom of Greece, which is kingdom number three;
the legs of iron represent the kingdom of Rome, kingdom number four; the
feet of iron and clay represents many nations for a period of time,
Kingdom number five; and the ten toes represent ten Kings who will be in
power at the time of the Second Coming, Kingdom number six; and then
the rock establishes his kingdom. Seven Kingdoms! At the present time we
are still in the feet of the image, we have not reached the toes just
yet.