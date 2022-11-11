The Study Of God's Word Is Not A Casual Sport – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (10 of 26)

I want to show you the prophecy in Daniel 2. When God gave this vision to Nebuchadnezzar he actually gave him a seven-part vision. The number 7 is most interesting. God showed Nebuchadnezzar the future in 7 Kingdoms. You’ll see that the head represents Babylon, Kingdom number one; the chest represents Persia, kingdom number two; the thighs of brass represent the kingdom of Greece, which is kingdom number three; the legs of iron represent the kingdom of Rome, kingdom number four; the feet of iron and clay represents many nations for a period of time, Kingdom number five; and the ten toes represent ten Kings who will be in power at the time of the Second Coming, Kingdom number six; and then the rock establishes his kingdom. Seven Kingdoms! At the present time we are still in the feet of the image, we have not reached the toes just yet.

