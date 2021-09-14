VACCINE PASSPORTS HAVE THEIR ROOTS IN A SATANIC EDICT FROM 1,800 YEARS AGO



Heres the point that should stand out above anything else for this:

""""""""The disconnection from God is very quick. Several days after the jab, one can see in the aura, how does it look like. Pretty terribly. Forget about chakras. They are shut down, no longer exist. Just black darkness all over the body.."""""""""



1,800 years ago, people were required to have a special certificate proving their loyalty to the Roman emperor and to pagan gods. It was called a Certificate of Sacrifice, or libellus and it sounds a lot like today's Covid health certificates.



The edict ordered that everyone in the Empire, with the exception of Jews, must sacrifice and burn incense to the gods and to the well-being of the Emperor in the presence of a Roman magistrate, and get a written certificate that this had been done, signed by the magistrate and witnesses.