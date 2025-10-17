CTP (20251017 S3EOctSpecial7) Books Weeks 1 5 JR Sparks Turn Into Brush Fires BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EOctSpecial7) Rage, Language, and Responsibility
[BOOKS / AUTHORS Weeks - Week 1 sub-episode 5 (Fri. 20251017)]
We challenge lazy narratives and boil big fights down to clear choices: precise language over slogans, real action over outrage, and local responsibility over scapegoats. From Gaza proposals to ICE law, from faith and metaphor to primaries and election rules, we push for less talk and more doing.
• conditional peace frameworks and credible deterrence
• expedited removal explained and media myths
• lowercase faith versus uppercase Faith in culture
• plant seeds, show don’t tell persuasion
• victimhood traps and mirror-first responsibility
• election deadlines, audits, and transparent counts
• tough love: share, organize, act between cycles
