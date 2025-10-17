BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20251017 S3EOctSpecial7) Books Weeks 1 5 JR Sparks Turn Into Brush Fires BTS Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 1 day ago

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/17994756-ctp-s3eoctspecial7-rage-language-and-responsibility


CTP (S3EOctSpecial7) Rage, Language, and Responsibility

[BOOKS / AUTHORS Weeks - Week 1 sub-episode 5 (Fri. 20251017)]

We challenge lazy narratives and boil big fights down to clear choices: precise language over slogans, real action over outrage, and local responsibility over scapegoats. From Gaza proposals to ICE law, from faith and metaphor to primaries and election rules, we push for less talk and more doing.

• conditional peace frameworks and credible deterrence

• expedited removal explained and media myths

• lowercase faith versus uppercase Faith in culture

• plant seeds, show don’t tell persuasion

• victimhood traps and mirror-first responsibility

• election deadlines, audits, and transparent counts

• tough love: share, organize, act between cycles


https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/17994756-ctp-s3eoctspecial7-rage-language-and-responsibility

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy