The Hidden Impact of AI Data Centers, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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AI data centers are often viewed as the backbone of modern technology, but their growing footprint is raising new questions. From electricity and water use to cooling systems and local infrastructure, these facilities may have broader effects on surrounding communities. How significant are these impacts, and what should be considered as AI continues to expand? Watch the latest interview to explore the discussion, examine the data presented, and hear different perspectives on this evolving topic.
#ArtificialIntelligence #DataCenters #Technology #Innovation #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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