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Acts 10 -11 This is a tragic day in America. Tragically many great men have tried and failed to save the USA!
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80 views • April 01, 2021
Our only recourse is a perfect Preacher, Savior, and Bible!
To listen free to the Perfect Law of Freedom from the Lord God Almighty;
https://therodofiron.org
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
To get a copy of the Perfect Law of Liberty New Testament go to; http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
Or you can help us put together a Dictionary with the objective truth from God so we can get ready for a democratic republic, where Christ defines all moral issues and we as men live productive lives! @ https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
To listen free to the Perfect Law of Freedom from the Lord God Almighty;
https://therodofiron.org
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
To get a copy of the Perfect Law of Liberty New Testament go to; http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
Or you can help us put together a Dictionary with the objective truth from God so we can get ready for a democratic republic, where Christ defines all moral issues and we as men live productive lives! @ https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
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