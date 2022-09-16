THE UNITED NATIONS FIGHTING FORCES OF THE FUTURE

#ALIEN #UNITEDNATIONS #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: The United Nations has a role to play in the Beast system. They will work with national armies to overcome citizens, they will also take over any national armies [and countries] that refuse to attack their own citizens. The UN is the visible fighting force of the future, using technology and weapons that turn men into machines. Hybrids will be present and the might of America working with the NWO will be displayed before all. Repent, take heart, the Lord is with you, He said the end is not yet.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/28/the-u-n-special-forces-of-the-future-june-10-2022/





