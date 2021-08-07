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WISCONSIN AND GEORGIA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE, AUGUST 7, 2021
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WISCONSIN AND GEORGIA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE, AUGUST 7, 2021
WISCONSIN FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE, AUGUST 7, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gweimyFaVf4R/
GEORGIA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE, AUGUST 6, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tb5YAu2WMltu/
Motion Filed In Georgia Court August 2, 2021, For Immediate Inspection Of Fulton County Ballots
VoterGA’s Garland Favorito has filed a motion to immediately begin the inspection of the ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, from the 2020 presidential election.
Favorito is leading the court case in Fulton County, Georgia, to inspect the roughly 140,000 mail-in ballots from the Nov. 3 election. https://bit.ly/3ycX0W8
MORE VOTER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS in Several Georgia Counties Including: Gwinnett, DeKalb, Fulton, and Clayton Counties https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/voter-fraud-allegations-several-georgia-counties-including-gwinnett-dekalb-fulton-clayton-counties-video/
What is Fulton County hiding? Laura Beigert, Senior Reporter, Star News Network gives OAN an update.
"According to the Carter Jones report which Georgia officials had days after the election - Brian Kemp, Brad Raffensperger, Jeffrey Duncan, Chris Carr, Gabriel Sterling, and Jordy Fuchs - were all well aware of the nightmare of issues that took place in Fulton County. Instead of investigating, they attacked President Trump and his supporters, and certified a fraudulent election. Now, we know they were counting duplicated ballots and filling out fraudulent tally sheets in Fulton County due to the work of Garland Favorito. Georgia's elected officials are not going to like what happens when the whole truth comes out." ~KanekoaTheGreat https://t.me/SidneyPowell/1517
Georgia Fulton County Election Official, Richard Baron, Reported Conflicting Vote Totals the Day After the 2020 Election https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/exclusive-georgia-fulton-county-election-official-richard-baron-reported-vote-totals-differed-day-2020-election/
Zuckerberg Spent $11.6Million To Influencec Georgia Election https://t.me/GAelectionaudit/495 Did you also know that Facebook targeted certain Americans based on their location, race, income, and political party affiliation? Zuck purposely censored political material in order to psychologically control voters.
Dr. Kandiss Taylor is running for Georgia Governor and is planning a similar rally in Georgia, to the Wisconsin Rally yesterday (VIDEO) https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4580 Please follow Dr. Taylor on Telegram for more information: https://t.me/kandisstaylor/465
Consider following Behizy, a great Georgia Patriot, fighting for election integrity! https://t.me/behizy
Seth Keshel Voting Data on Georgia:
GA https://t.me/RealSKeshel/444
GA Affidavit https://t.me/RealSKeshel/446
GA More 1/3 https://t.me/RealSKeshel/85
GA Request https://t.me/RealSKeshel/225
Trump Won By: https://t.me/RealSKeshel/721
Seth explaining the 6 different types of counties and their voting behavior (video) https://t.me/RealSKeshel/584
Seth's prediction map of Election 2020 https://t.me/RealSKeshel/173
Seth's recap of All 50 States: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lq8wMYUMUrL0/
Bellwether States https://t.me/RealSKeshel/64 Video https://rumble.com/vhlfft-bellwethers-explained.html
Seth Keshel’s Telegrams:
Personal/Audits https://t.me/RealSKeshel
State by State Audit Stats and Map https://t.me/CaptainKMapsandStats
Georgia Audit Watch Channel: https://t.me/GAelectionaudit
Source, One America News Network https://rumble.com/vkt6ig-the-real-story-oan-fulton-county-cover-up-with-laura-baigert.html
Wisconsin Chairwoman Announces Subpoenas & Launches 'top-to-bottom' Review of 2020 Election in Two Counties: Milwaukee and Brown Counties (Brown County encompasses the city of Green Bay); for election materials — including ballots and voting machines. https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/govt-and-politics/assembly-elections-chairperson-issues-subpoenas-for-milwaukee-brown-county-election-materials-including-ballots-voting-machines/article_04f4058e-450a-5231-a4be-16e3fab3ca57.html
In February of this year the Wisconsin State Legislative Audit Committee, authorized a review of the 2020 election. https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/11/republicans-order-audit-of-wisconsins-2020-election/
WISCONSIN FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE, AUGUST 7, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gweimyFaVf4R/
GEORGIA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE, AUGUST 6, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tb5YAu2WMltu/
Motion Filed In Georgia Court August 2, 2021, For Immediate Inspection Of Fulton County Ballots
VoterGA’s Garland Favorito has filed a motion to immediately begin the inspection of the ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, from the 2020 presidential election.
Favorito is leading the court case in Fulton County, Georgia, to inspect the roughly 140,000 mail-in ballots from the Nov. 3 election. https://bit.ly/3ycX0W8
MORE VOTER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS in Several Georgia Counties Including: Gwinnett, DeKalb, Fulton, and Clayton Counties https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/voter-fraud-allegations-several-georgia-counties-including-gwinnett-dekalb-fulton-clayton-counties-video/
What is Fulton County hiding? Laura Beigert, Senior Reporter, Star News Network gives OAN an update.
"According to the Carter Jones report which Georgia officials had days after the election - Brian Kemp, Brad Raffensperger, Jeffrey Duncan, Chris Carr, Gabriel Sterling, and Jordy Fuchs - were all well aware of the nightmare of issues that took place in Fulton County. Instead of investigating, they attacked President Trump and his supporters, and certified a fraudulent election. Now, we know they were counting duplicated ballots and filling out fraudulent tally sheets in Fulton County due to the work of Garland Favorito. Georgia's elected officials are not going to like what happens when the whole truth comes out." ~KanekoaTheGreat https://t.me/SidneyPowell/1517
Georgia Fulton County Election Official, Richard Baron, Reported Conflicting Vote Totals the Day After the 2020 Election https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/exclusive-georgia-fulton-county-election-official-richard-baron-reported-vote-totals-differed-day-2020-election/
Zuckerberg Spent $11.6Million To Influencec Georgia Election https://t.me/GAelectionaudit/495 Did you also know that Facebook targeted certain Americans based on their location, race, income, and political party affiliation? Zuck purposely censored political material in order to psychologically control voters.
Dr. Kandiss Taylor is running for Georgia Governor and is planning a similar rally in Georgia, to the Wisconsin Rally yesterday (VIDEO) https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4580 Please follow Dr. Taylor on Telegram for more information: https://t.me/kandisstaylor/465
Consider following Behizy, a great Georgia Patriot, fighting for election integrity! https://t.me/behizy
Seth Keshel Voting Data on Georgia:
GA https://t.me/RealSKeshel/444
GA Affidavit https://t.me/RealSKeshel/446
GA More 1/3 https://t.me/RealSKeshel/85
GA Request https://t.me/RealSKeshel/225
Trump Won By: https://t.me/RealSKeshel/721
Seth explaining the 6 different types of counties and their voting behavior (video) https://t.me/RealSKeshel/584
Seth's prediction map of Election 2020 https://t.me/RealSKeshel/173
Seth's recap of All 50 States: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lq8wMYUMUrL0/
Bellwether States https://t.me/RealSKeshel/64 Video https://rumble.com/vhlfft-bellwethers-explained.html
Seth Keshel’s Telegrams:
Personal/Audits https://t.me/RealSKeshel
State by State Audit Stats and Map https://t.me/CaptainKMapsandStats
Georgia Audit Watch Channel: https://t.me/GAelectionaudit
Source, One America News Network https://rumble.com/vkt6ig-the-real-story-oan-fulton-county-cover-up-with-laura-baigert.html
Wisconsin Chairwoman Announces Subpoenas & Launches 'top-to-bottom' Review of 2020 Election in Two Counties: Milwaukee and Brown Counties (Brown County encompasses the city of Green Bay); for election materials — including ballots and voting machines. https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/govt-and-politics/assembly-elections-chairperson-issues-subpoenas-for-milwaukee-brown-county-election-materials-including-ballots-voting-machines/article_04f4058e-450a-5231-a4be-16e3fab3ca57.html
In February of this year the Wisconsin State Legislative Audit Committee, authorized a review of the 2020 election. https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/11/republicans-order-audit-of-wisconsins-2020-election/
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