Vaccine to remove Relgious Fundalmentalism (Please read full description)

Here is a 2005 Briefing with the CIA on a Virus/Vaccine to do away with Religious Fundamentalism and religious fanaticism (some say it's Bill Gates giving this presentation, but video quality makes it difficult to determine one way or the other).



Prophecy that coincides with information presented in this video:

Rudolf Steiner Vaccine Prophecy (Note that Steiner died in 1925): “I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination towards spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life — ‘foolish’ here, of course, in the eyes of materialists.”



Rudolf saw into the future of what was to come, and we're now in our time seeing it possibly coming to fruition with these mRNA vaccines. The original purpose for this gene editing was to end religious fundamentalism, fanaticism/ religious extremism. But Bill Gates, WEP, NWO, U.N., Communist, Materialists, and all others who think of themselves as gods over humankind will use it (or are using it?) to strip the human race of their ability as children of God, from developing their innate spiritual desire to seek and to know God, instead causing them to hate the very words 'Religion', 'God', 'Jesus', and other words affiliated with spirituality.



Most of us know by now that the so-called covid vaccines are for gene editing purposes, thus why they are pushing 'boosters'. So, is it any wonder that they're forcing these upon children now, and even babies?



I understand more clearly now 'how it is', and 'why it is' that in the end days, that love for one another will wax cold, even between close family members..."For from henceforth there shall be five in one house divided, three against two, and two against three. The father shall be divided against the son, and the son against the father; the mother against the daughter, and the daughter against the mother; the mother in law against her daughter in law, and the daughter in law against her mother in law." ~ Mathew 10:24,25,36



"And the brother shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children shall rise up against their parents, and cause them to be put to death. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved." Mathew 21:22