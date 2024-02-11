The climate is changing at a disastrous pace. The destabilization of the Earth's core is underway, which causes the heating of huge masses of magma, the crust and the ocean. The electromagnetic field of our planet has been disrupted, the atmosphere is sagging, more cosmic and solar radiation is coming to Earth. Climate disasters (floods, hurricanes, drought, and sudden temperature changes) as well as geophysical disasters (earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis) are increasing exponentially. Don't we see that? The next step of our planet's immune system in protecting itself is large-scale volcanic eruptions. If we look at what is happening nowadays, people should have already stopped all quarrels, divisions and strife a long time ago, and should have been sitting at the same negotiating table, jointly solving this misfortune of the entire humankind. This is the only chance for everyone to survive. If we postpone it to "later", this "later" will never come because it will be too late for everyone when all of humanity, along with the planet, will pass the point of no return. Every day changes many things. And don't say afterward that you weren't warned about it. Now, more than ever, everything depends on people, on their choice! Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



#climatechange #climatedisasters #everythingdependsonpeople