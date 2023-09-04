BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAUI 🔥 COINCIDENCES! What do you think?
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5189 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
746 views • September 04, 2023

co·in·ci·dence /kōˈinsədns/ noun1. a remarkable concurrence of events or circumstances without apparent causal connection.

"they met by coincidence"

I outline several crazy "coincidences" that happened right before the Maui Fire... its really something to consider, was it a set up?


Subscribe to OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY: http://bit.ly/2nrYf24


Subscribe to OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY: https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos

Be part of the TEAM and get a T shirt

https://www.bonfire.com/store/official-off-grid-with-doug-and-stacy-merch/

Come to the https://www.homesteadinglifeconferenc... and learn from experts in their field and of course see us =)

https://www.homesteadinglifeconference.com/


Now these are Affiliate programs and we get a kick back and in most cases we negotiated a savings for YOU! So when you use the link and coupon code below EVERYBODY WINS!


CLYDES GARDEN PLANNER *COUPON CODE "OFF GRID"

https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos

MASON TOPS FERMENTING KIT *SPECIAL DEAL!!

https://www.masontops.com/collections/off-grid-with-masontops?utm_source=OFFGRID&utm_campaign=OFF-GRID-YOUTUBE-Mar2017&utm_medium=OFF+GRID+YouTube

ALL AMERICAN SUN OVEN *SPECIAL DEAL!!

https://www.sunoven.com/product/all-american-sun-oven-off-grid-with-doug-and-stacy-edition/

Hud-Son Forestry Equipment sawmills / firewood processors *Coupon Code “OFFGRID”

https://www.hud-son.com/dougandstacy/

Redmond Real Salt *SPECIAL DEAL!

https://redmond.life/?afmc=OFFGRID

*REMEMBER ~ IF YOU USE A LINK THAT HAS A COUPON CODE MAKE SURE TO USE IT FOR YOUR PURCHASE


WE ONLY GET CREDIT IF YOU USE THE LINKS ABOVE AND WE THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR SUPPORTING OUR WORK =)


** REMEMBER THE LINKS ABOVE COST YOU NO ADDITIONAL MONEY TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL AND MOST OF THE LINKS ACTUALLY SAVE YOU MONEY =)


********LET'S GET SOCIAL********


Follow Doug & Stacy:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DougandStacy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/offgridwithdougandstacy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/2_off_the_grid


Join our Facebook group "Homestead Homies" :

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1670530899907249/


Watch more OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY:

Recent Uploads:


 • Recent Uploads | ...

Popular Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUYoq8JwpuDK5dCriBfVnJDh

 • Popular Videos | ...

Foraging and Fermenting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUZE7Aju2pbW89kMc-6K8o9z

 • Foraging | OFF GR...

Off Grid Homestead Remedies:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUYYnbMvzh7YZjfYes0SA9UH

 • NATURAL REMEDIES ...

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLylxeR881sUZd2Gd_N5bIK_GGbjlbeZ5X

Email: [email protected]


About OFF GRID with DOUG and Stacy

In 2010 we decided to sell everything and build a log cabin on 11 acres. We have lived in the log cabin for a decade now with no solar power or wind power plus zero public utilities. We live like the pioneers except in the 21st century. We post videos on social media to encourage people to return to the land and make a living with your family. We teach folks:

*Off grid living *Rain water catchment *Cooking with wood

*Food growing *Cooking from scratch *Raised bed gardening

*Food harvesting *fermenting the harvest *food preservation

*Holistic Remedies like Grandma made *How to make money and live this life

*storing food in a root cellar *DIY Build projects

*Animal Husbandry *Raising Chickens, Guinea, Turkeys and Ducks

All of our videos are made to empower you to break free and LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE!


Shared from and subscribe to:

OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY

https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos

Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy