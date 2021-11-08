© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER VERY STRONG VIDEO .......
Follow
1
Share
Report
151 views • November 08, 2021
ANOTHER VERY STRONG VIDEO .......
Share until DELETED .......
CURE them information and they don't like it .....
..... the control is fierce, everything is censored but again CURE ....
TESTIMONY OF DAMAGED people of cov.id vaccinations on Capitol Hill in Washington ......
Share be TV to others
Share until DELETED .......
CURE them information and they don't like it .....
..... the control is fierce, everything is censored but again CURE ....
TESTIMONY OF DAMAGED people of cov.id vaccinations on Capitol Hill in Washington ......
Share be TV to others
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.