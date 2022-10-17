Kevin’s Quality Of Life Has Been Tossed Out The Window Due To A Covid-19 Vaccine Injury 💉💉💉

239 views • October 17, 2022

Vaccine Injured: Kevin’s Quality Of Life Has Been Tossed Out The Window Due To A Covid-19 Vaccine Injury. Kevin Has Been Struggling For Over A Year Now. (Ontario) 💉☹️

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