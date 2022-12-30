Create New Account
The Meaning of the Mass - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 68
Published 16 hours ago |
Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy


Dec 29, 2022

The Mass is the greatest act of worship we can make. However, why does it seem "boring" at times or hard to pay attention? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he explains why the Holy Mass is greater than any prayer we can personally make alone in our room and how it is entirely based on scripture. After watching this you will never see Mass in the same way again!


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 68: The Meaning of the Mass.


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo2aHjcv64Q


