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My Birthday treat to continue the trend
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30 views • April 12, 2021
I usually go for a long ride on public transport as part of my birthday celebration, but since I wont wear covid mask, I will be prevented from doing so. I came out with this alternative, though brief, its my idea of fun for the day. Due to where we are in the war between God and the devil, I see this as my last birthday celebration as laws quickly will be brought into place where those walking by faith upon the earth will not be allowed to participate in normal society, not even to use cash.
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