Insane Hail in South Africa : Massive Hailstones Rain Down On Johannesburg

Unusual amounts Heavy hailstorm with massive hailstones hit several parts of Johannesburg, The hailstorm affected multiple provinces, including Gauteng and Mpumalanga, Specially in Midrand, Kyalami. Severe weather continues to impact South Africa. On the evening of November 13, rain and hail hit Johannesburg. The size of the hailstone reached the size of a chicken egg. All this was accompanied by gusts of wind. The western outskirts of the city were mainly affected.
#hailstorm #flood #johannesburg
