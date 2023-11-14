Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Insane Hail in South Africa : Massive Hailstones Rain Down On Johannesburg
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
188 Subscribers
387 views
Published Tuesday

Unusual amounts Heavy hailstorm with massive hailstones hit several parts of Johannesburg, The hailstorm affected multiple provinces, including Gauteng and Mpumalanga, Specially in Midrand, Kyalami. Severe weather continues to impact South Africa. On the evening of November 13, rain and hail hit Johannesburg. The size of the hailstone reached the size of a chicken egg. All this was accompanied by gusts of wind. The western outskirts of the city were mainly affected. #hailstorm #flood #johannesburg

Keywords
geoengineeringweather warfarenwonew world orderjohannesburgglobalist crime syndicateinsane hail in south africacontrolled demolition of life on earth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket