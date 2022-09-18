The Covenant Learn How to Used This Wisdom Today

This video was made in the Afternoon, after Pilgrim Village tour Saturday morning.The Covenant: Restoring The Ancient Paths Saturday September 10, 2022

Life Changing Event! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were 3 jammed packed days of walking, speakers, praying, covenanting, declarations of mature faithful pilgrimaging Saints that walk this earth today. Dedicated to the propagating of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Establishing God's Kingdom on earth through the Spreading of the gospel though government with sound wisdom from God's spirit living within men. Government made by the People to live in peace with God having the highest moral standards and peace with each other by covenant with God and each other Jesus Christ Blood covenant God has made with men. God's laws written in the hearts and minds of men by God indwelling their mortal bodies. September 9, 10, 11 2022





Patriarchs of Our Faith in God. Where are Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness comes from God. All our rights were pass down from generation to generation by deep search and study of God's Holy Word. This Faith in God and obedience to God's law written in the Bible brought forth the Kingdom of God on the earth. Establish God' Sovereignty as Head over the American people. And What God has joined in unity by his powerful Holy Spirit can not be separated or divided. The Pilgrims, William Penn establish God's Kingdom. Men ought to live by the Ten Commandments of God. The Founding Fathers learn from these men how to live free good holy lives and put action to their revelation of Jesus Christ salvation, who gives us liberty.

Patriarch:

1.the male head of a family or tribe.

2. any of those biblical figures regarded as fathers of the human race, especially Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and their forefathers, or the sons of Jacob.

The National Monument to The Forefathers

Thought to be the largest solid granite monument in the United States, this 81-foot-tall granite statue was built to honor the passengers of the Mayflower. Boston sculptor Hammatt Billings designed the monument which features allegorical figures depicting the virtues of Faith, Morality, Education, Law, and Liberty. A dedication on the monument reads, “National Monument to the Forefathers.





Erected by a grateful people in remembrance of their labors, sacrifices and sufferings for the cause of civil and religious liberty.” The original design called for the monument to be nearly twice as tall at 150 feet (just under the Statue of Liberty’s height of 151 feet).

Webpage: resistancechicks.com

For More Information on Speakers:https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Sunday 5:00-6:00pm

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!