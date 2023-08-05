Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dream vision: vaccinated people turn into zombies
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
16 Subscribers
97 views
Published 21 hours ago

Dream vision: vaccinated people turn into zombies

FacebookTwitterEmailShare

I also saw a lot of hatred and violence through the people. So much like I’ve never seen before. – Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen

You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC


Published on November 4, 2021 by My Shalom on the website evangelicalendtimemachine


Keywords
prophet benjamin cousijnseni also saw a lot of hatred and violence through the peopleso much like i have never seen before

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket