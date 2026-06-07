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June 8-9, 2026 (Jesus told Joshua 9th month Sivan 23 & 24) is rapture date before World Cup begins
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). June 8 to 9, 2026 is the rapture date. It is right before the World Cup that begins on June 11 just as we expected and it is on the 9th Hebrew month of Sivan ("September" in English) 23rd & 24th, just as Jesus told Joshua Mhlakela last year to start warning the earth’s inhabitants of the coming Tribulation Age judgment wrath of God upon the Christ-rejecting sinners & lukewarm cowardly traitor Christians “Tribulation Saints” who are left behind at the rapture, and to start the rapture exodus journey of his real Christian “Bride of Christ” Church Saints. God is the source of all love (not the Western feminist nations’ fake Christians' "hugs & kisses" fake love of their post-1960s fake god Sananda Jesus), so God delayed his rapture to the very last moment, so that the Western feminist nations’ millions of "strong independent women" can repent and become submissive "weak dependent women upon God," in order for them to avoid getting eaten by their nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist globalist elites” “gay brotherhood Satanist secret societies & knights orders world military managers globalist elites” demon spirits feminist leaders like Hillary Clinton and their transvestite reptilian fallen angel incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists in cloned hybrid human-looking transvestite hermaphrodite avatar bodies like Taylor Swift. According to the Hebrew civil calendar that starts in autumn, instead of the Hebrew religious calendar that starts in spring, June in the Gregorian calendar is the ninth month of Sivan or “September” in English, and June 8 to 9, 2026 is September 23 to 24, just as Joshua Mhlakela announced to the world and he was told by Jesus to inform the world. The Church Saints’ rapture will be the wheat harvest in June. Nine months is also the gestation period of a human male child in the Revelation 12:5 sign, and we real Christians have been experiencing the birth pains of the rapture as the Bible says with all the mocking & scoffing Satanist reptilian demon spirit fake human fake Christian internet trolls, and in ancient Hebrew culture the groom would leave to make a home for his bride and come back to get his bride later just like Jesus said he will go and prepare a mansion for us. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
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