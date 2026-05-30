War gas costs: 'For many families, it is nothing' - says Bessent, the man who made $600 million managing George Soros's fund - clip 2

Bessent on war gas costs: 'For many families, it is nothing'



The Treasury Secretary — who made $600 million managing George Soros's fund — wants struggling American families to know their pain has been acknowledged.



💬 "For many families, it's not nothing, but it's been less than $200 in extra gasoline costs," he declared.



The man who never had to choose between gas and groceries says you're fine.



Adding, more from another Bessent clip, about it:

Unapologetic thieves: How the West treats other countries’ wealth

