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War gas costs: 'For many families, it is nothing' - says Bessent, the man who made $600 million managing George Soros's fund - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Bessent on war gas costs: 'For many families, it is nothing'

The Treasury Secretary — who made $600 million managing George Soros's fund — wants struggling American families to know their pain has been acknowledged.

💬 "For many families, it's not nothing, but it's been less than $200 in extra gasoline costs," he declared.

The man who never had to choose between gas and groceries says you're fine.

@geopolitics_prime

Adding, more from another Bessent clip, about it:

Unapologetic thieves: How the West treats other countries’ wealth

"We have seized about $1 billion of Iran’s crypto” by simply grabbing the wallets, the US Treasury official Matt Bessent casually admitted.

There was no court‑ordered confiscation, no legal process. Literally millions in crypto belonging to ordinary Iranians are now inaccessible.

🤡 He even joked that some of the owners might be typing right now, unaware their assets have been stolen.

🔍 This is not an isolated incident

🇷🇺Russian Central Bank Reserves: In 2022, Western governments froze roughly $300 billion of Russia’s foreign reserve assets in G7 jurisdictions. These were sovereign assets held in US and European banks.

🇦🇫 Afghan Central Bank Assets: After the Taliban took Kabul in 2021, the US and allies froze about $7 billion of Afghanistan’s central bank reserves — money whose only crime was being held in US financial institutions.

🇻🇪Venezuelan Gold: In 2019 the UK courts ruled that hundreds of millions in Venezuelan gold held in the Bank of England belonged to Maduro’s government — yet the bullion remains blocked and inaccessible.

🇱🇾 Libya’s Funds: After NATO’s 2011 intervention, Western powers seized billions in Libyan sovereign assets, much of which disappeared into Western bank accounts under ambiguous legal authority.

How these are not asset raids?

💩 The hypocrisy of “rule of law”

The West loves to talk about “international norms” and “property rights.” Yet they:👇

▪️Freeze sovereign assets without transparent international legal mechanisms.
▪️Redirect those assets to political objectives (e.g., war funding, reconstruction).
▪️Allow private third parties in crypto to be seized with no due process.

Tell us again how this is different from piracy.

😱 The chilling message

▪️If you don't align with US goals, your assets, reserves, even central bank holdings can be frozen or repurposed.
▪️If your country is weaker, you even don’t get negotiations. You get unilateral confiscation.
▪️If you object, you’re “non‑compliant” or “a threat to global order.”

Here's your diplomacy under the “rules‑based order.” It’s a simple dominance by economic coercion.

GG Movies channel


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