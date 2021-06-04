Medicine Will All Become Virtual and You Have to Test At Home to Get Medical Care

Health care systems moving to the "new normal" where you get no access to medical care unless you've "tested for covid" (they can harvest your DNA) and are maxinated to their liking. And you’re seeing a different practitioner every time. Possibly in another country.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.