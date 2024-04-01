Create New Account
Jesus the Passover Lamb 04/01/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today Pastor Stan shares the story of Jesus’ Crucifixion and resurrection anew. He also shares pictures of how it actually looks like in Israel of Jesus’ Tomb and the Garden of Gethsemane. We hope you were blessed this Easter and to always remember what Jesus did for us on the Cross.

