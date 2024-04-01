Jesus the Passover Lamb 04/01/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares the story of Jesus’ Crucifixion and resurrection anew. He also shares pictures of how it actually looks like in Israel of Jesus’ Tomb and the Garden of Gethsemane. We hope you were blessed this Easter and to always remember what Jesus did for us on the Cross.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support