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Plandemic / Scamdemic 4 - DEPOP - PART TWO - A MrTruthBomb Film
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172 views • December 26, 2021
Plandemic / Scamdemic 4 - DEPOP - PART TWO - A MrTruthBomb Film
— In this film we will look at the Depopulation agenda of the Globalist Deep State Cabal.
LINK FOR PART ONE - https://rumble.com/vqlhr8-plandemic-scamdemic-4-depop-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share with family and friends or to your own channel etc.
— In this film we will look at the Depopulation agenda of the Globalist Deep State Cabal.
LINK FOR PART ONE - https://rumble.com/vqlhr8-plandemic-scamdemic-4-depop-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share with family and friends or to your own channel etc.
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