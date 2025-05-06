BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White fibrous clots now being found in the living as well
Since 2021, embalmers worldwide have reported discovering strange white fibrous clots in the recently deceased.

Alarmingly, those clots are now being found in the living as well.

"Melanie received four mRNA Moderna shots between January 2021 and May 2022."

"One year after her fourth Moderna shot... she was diagnosed with a fast growing invasive ductal carcinoma and metastatic cancer in her lymph nodes."

"She had surgery to dissect nine lymph nodes in the spring of 2023. Soon after she found a white fibrous clot growing in the drainage tube that had been attached to her lymph nodes."

Full interview https://rumble.com/v6scfap-melanies-health-destroyed-after-4-mrna-shots-auto-immune-disease-turbo-canc.html

Source @Real Wide Awake Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxxmrnawhite fibrous clots
