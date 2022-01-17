The Mentally Unstable Christian Sermon Jam Created by Caleb Corneloup

In this Paul Washer sermon jam we are told that when a Christian preaches about the Biblical Christ he is considered to be someone who is mentally ill. He is considered as not being all there. The world wants to be seen as embarrassing all religions and when someone faithfully represents a particular religion, they are considered "extremists" or "radicals". Take Islam as an example. Those who truly represent Islam are portrayed as radical fundamentalists. If someone preaches the Bible they are said to be "extreme". Paul Washer points out that true Christians who love and preach the Bible will be considered as radical fundamentalists. In this sermon jam Paul Washer points out that Christians will be persecuted, not as Christian, but as extremists. We will not be given the honor of suffering for Christ. Having said that, we should always seek to live in harmony with the world without compromising our faith. So many evangelical lukewarm Christians present a fake Christ which the world laughs at and mocks. False teachers offer a Christ that is not the Biblical Christ. The world loves the liberal Christians version of Christ because it's a Christ of his own imagination. If you preach the Biblical Christ, the world will hate you. God out to the Streets and preach the bible and the world will seek to destroy you. Why? Cause the world hates Jesus Christ. Read the Gospel of John and meditate on what it says about Jesus and you will learn that the world hates the light and loves the darkness because they love their sin and iniquity.