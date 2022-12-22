Ukraine Update Dec 22, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥In Kupyansk direction, as a result of a complex shelling of the enemy up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored personnel carriers and 3 pickup trucks have been eliminated near Petropavlovka, Peschanoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️In addition, the Russian Air Force destroyed a bulk storage plant near Andreyevka (Kharkov region), which was used to supply fuel for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' military equipment.

💥In Krasniy-Liman direction, more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank and 5 pickup trucks have been eliminated by army aircraft and artillery fire at places of concentration of enemy troops and military equipment near Terny and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). 6 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their arms and surrendered.

💥In Donetsk direction, Russian troops have taken new dominant heights and lines in the course of the offensive. More than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥In South Donetsk direction, as a result of artillery fire the AFU 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Novomikhailovka and the AFU 108th Brigade of Territorial Defense near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been hit. The enemy suffered up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 4 pickup trucks.

◽️Operational and Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 63 artillery units of the AFU at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 87 areas.

💥1 Ukrainian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system and one P-18 target designation radar have been destroyed near Belozyorka (Kherson region).

💥1 radar station of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥3 U.S.-made M-777 artillery systems have been destroyed near Zelyonovka (Kherson region) and Trudovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 hangars with foreign-made weapons and military equipment have been destroyed near Temirovka (Zapororozhye region), and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 munition depots belonging to the AFU have been destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Veselyanka (Zapororozhye region).

💥1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system has been destroyed near Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 Su-25 aircraft of the AFU has been shot down by the Russian Air Force near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In addition, 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been destroyed near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces near Knyaze-Grigorovka (Kherson region), and Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic). 2 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems' missiles have been also intercepted near Novokrasnyanka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry