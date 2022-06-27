ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Monday 6/27/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

MONDAY LIVE: DEMOCRAT LEADERS THREATEN NEW CIVIL WAR OVER ROE V. WADE DECISION — RUSSIA DEFAULTS ON INTERNATIONAL DEBT WHILE BIDEN DECLARES NEW PANDEMIC IMMINENT! MUST WATCHSpecial guest & editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com, John-Henry Westen, joins today’s EXPLOSIVE broadcast to provide breaking news the globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

Meanwhile, leftists across the country have openly come out of the pedophile closet & are parading children with groups of naked men committing sex acts in streets at gay pride events!

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